McCall man dies following multi-vehicle collision on State Highway 55

CASCADE, Idaho — Idaho State Police say a McCall man has died after being involved in a crash that included two other vehicles on Monday morning in Valley County.

The collision occurred when the driver of a red Dodge Ram 1500 crossed the center line while heading south on State Highway 55 (SH55) near mile marker 119 at approximately 6:54 a.m.

According to Idaho State Police, the driver of the red Ram struck a silver Dodge Ram 2500 as well as a white Dodge Ram 2500, both of which were headed in the opposite direction.

The driver of the red Ram, a 30-year-old man from McCall, was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered critical injuries in the crash. He was transported to a nearby hospital via air ambulance but died from his injuries on Wednesday.

The two other drivers, a 25-year-old man from Kuna and a 35-year-old man from Emmett, were both wearing seatbelts and did not require medical transport following the collision.

SH55 was closed for nearly 3 hours as emergency responders assisted the injured and cleared the scene.