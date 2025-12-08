Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Boise State hosts press conference to discuss upcoming LA Bowl

Boise State University
Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson talks to members of the media following the Mountain West Conference championship.
BOISE, Idaho — Boise State Head Coach Spencer Danielson sat for a press conference to discuss the upcoming matchup against the University of Washington in the 2025 LA Bowl hosted by Rob Gronkowski on Dec. 13, 2025, at 6 p.m. MT.

Watch the full press conference below

LA Bowl | BSU Press Conference

The Broncos earned their spot in the LA Bowl after beating UNLV 38-21 in the Mountain West Conference Championship game. Now, the 9-4 Broncos will face the 8-4 Huskies in an evenly matched showdown of Pacific Northwest football juggernauts. The game will be broadcast on ABC stations, and Idaho News 6 will have the full game available live on air.

Learn More: Your complete guide to streaming Idaho News 6 anywhere - Live and on-demand access

