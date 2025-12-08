Boise State hosts press conference to discuss upcoming LA Bowl

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State Head Coach Spencer Danielson sat for a press conference to discuss the upcoming matchup against the University of Washington in the 2025 LA Bowl hosted by Rob Gronkowski on Dec. 13, 2025, at 6 p.m. MT.

Watch the full press conference below

LA Bowl | BSU Press Conference

The Broncos earned their spot in the LA Bowl after beating UNLV 38-21 in the Mountain West Conference Championship game. Now, the 9-4 Broncos will face the 8-4 Huskies in an evenly matched showdown of Pacific Northwest football juggernauts. The game will be broadcast on ABC stations, and Idaho News 6 will have the full game available live on air.

