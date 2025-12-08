Utah State and Washington State to face off for the 2025 Idaho Potato Bowl

BOISE, Idaho — The 29th annual Famous Idaho Potato Bowl will host Utah State vs. Washington State on Dec. 22 at Boise State University's Albertsons Stadium.

Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. MT, and the game will be televised on ESPN.

The Utah State Aggies and Washington State Cougars are both in possession of 6-6 records heading into the bowl game.

Additionally, the matchup will provide a conference preview of a future Pac-12 that will include Utah State and other Mountain West conference teams, such as Boise State, starting next season.

“We couldn’t be more excited to host the 29th edition of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl,” said Danielle Brazil, Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Executive Director. “Every event surrounding bowl week, including the game itself, serves as the State of Idaho’s celebration of college football, live on ESPN.”

In the 2024 edition of the game, Northern Illinois University defeated Fresno State 28-20 in double overtime. It was the second time in the history of the bowl that overtime was needed to decide a winner.

The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl is one of 17 bowl games owned and operated by ESPN Events, a division of ESPN.