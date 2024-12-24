Fans celebrate potatoes and football at the Idaho Potato Bowl

BOISE, Idaho — I'm your Boise State neighborhood reporter Jessica Davis at Albertsons Stadium at the Idaho Potato Bowl. People are here for the game, but a lot of people are also here for the potatoes — fans can take pictures with the world-famous potato and play potato games.



The Idaho Potato Bowl is a staple event in Boise, featuring post-season college football.

Simplot provided about 1,800 servings of tater tots, cooked on-site for the fans.

Despite the rainy weather, attendees enjoyed spending time with family ahead of the holidays.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

We spoke with fans about their favorite potatoes, and how they like popular veggies cooked — so, of course, we asked fans what brought them to the bowl game.

"The Potato Bowl, as well as some French fries, we came out here to have some food, but of course, the game also and to celebrate," says Fanny Reyes, a Boise fan supporting the Potato Bowl.

A bowl game dedicated to the starchy vegetable — the Potato Bowl is a Boise staple for post-season college football.

Joey Mellow, says he came to support his family members who work at BSU we asked him if he came for the game or potatoes he says "Both!"

Before I arrived I expected a variety of potatoes, but the only delicious potato-themed snack was tater tots provided by Simplot.

Eric Simplot, is a Regional Raw Manager at Simplot, he says "we bring out mobile fryer out today we're doing some tater gyms, tater tots for some fans to warm up this morning and show off what we do and what we're proud of here in Idaho potatoes and the products that we make with them."

Simplot cooked up and served about 1,800 servings of tater tots heating them up with 360-degree oil.

And in about two minutes, you get crispy yet fluffy tater tots.

Fanny Reyes describes the tots, she says "They're good, nice, and warm keeping us warm on this nice chilly day."

With a rainy start, many fans are just glad to be spending the day with family ahead of the holidays.

James Ossman says, "I'm just happy to spend the day with my kids watching football and eating some fresh tater tots."

Fanny Reyes adds, "Spending some time with family right before Christmas so you know I had to be out here celebrating Fresno State and northern Illinois so we'll see may the best team win I guess."

Coming up on New Years Eve, Idaho News 6 will bring you team coverage of the Fiesta Bowl from Phoenix.