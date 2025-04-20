The rushing threat remains as BSU hosts annual spring game

BOISE, Idaho — On Saturday, fans packed the stands at Albertsons Stadium to watch the Boise State spring football game. But the big question for this upcoming season is the offense, particularly the run game, as Heisman runner-up Ashton Jeanty prepares for the NFL draft next Thursday.

But as the highlights from the spring game show, the Broncos' vaunted running game isn't going anywhere.

When asked if there will be any big changes to the offensive scheme moving forward, Head Coach Spencer Danielson remained coy. "We are gonna run the football. I believe in that as an offense, and i believe in that as a team."

Bronco Nation might be curious as to how that rush-heavy offense will look without running back Ashton Jeanty. Sophomore back Dylan Riley says it won't change a thing.

"We are going to try and run the ball and punish teams," said Riley.

Danielson even mentioned adding a running back to future play calls. "We will have packages this year where we put two running backs in the game."

During the spring game, "the stable" of backs put up over 160 yards of rushing. Sophomore Jambres Dubar collected 41 of those yards while Riley broke the touchdown plane twice. But the most exciting run of the day belongs to 5th-year transfer from Fresno State, Malik Sherrod, who found the endzone after a huge 65-yard breakaway.

With a good run game comes a successful passing game. The Broncos saw it last year when many opponents changed their entire defensive scheme to shut down Ashton Jeanty.

"I'm going to turn the heat up," said Danielson. "[We'll] make teams put 11 dudes in the box. When they do that. Maddux Madsen and our receiving corps and tight ends are going to make people pay."

Coach Danielson says this team is nowhere ready for week 1, but that goes for every team in the country. He is excited to see what his guys can do when they travel to play South Florida for the first game of the 2025 season.