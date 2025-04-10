Boise State student section to remain on east side despite Broncos' sideline shift

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State University is set to relocate its Broncos football team to the west sideline of Albertsons Stadium starting in 2026. Boise State's student section, however, will stay on the east side of the stadium, ensuring students maintain their usual view point.

This move aligns with the upcoming completion of the North End Zone Project, which includes a reconfigured player entrance closer to the west side. Boise State Athletics says that construction is progressing as planned, with completion anticipated before the 2026 season.

The change in sideline comes after decades of the Broncos being positioned on the east side since Albertsons Stadium’s opening in 1970.

The North End Zone Project, which broke ground in January, promises around 1,600 seats featuring 12 field-level suites, 44 loge boxes, 148 ledge seats, and over 800 club seats. Additionally, the renovations will introduce new concessions, restrooms, and a 360-degree concourse.

Fans eager to shift their season tickets to the west sideline, to be nearer the Broncos’ bench, can join the relocation process scheduled for mid-May. Details will be sent via email starting May 1.

Boise State will kick off its 2025 season at South Florida on Thursday, Aug. 28, and will host Eastern Washington for the home opener on Sept. 6.

Fans interested in purchasing new season tickets for 2025 can head to BroncoSports.com starting April 15.