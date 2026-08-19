EXCLUSIVE: New Boise State president shares vision for university as students move in

BOISE, Idaho — As thousands of students return to Boise State University for the fall semester, the university is beginning a new chapter with new leadership.

In an exclusive one-on-one interview with Idaho News 6, Boise State President Dr. David Hahn outlined his vision for the institution as he begins his first year leading Idaho’s largest public university.

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New Boise State president shares vision for university as students move in

“I’m really putting together this message of ‘One Boise State University'," Hahn said. “We’re one campus and athletics and the student mission and the research mission and our engagement with the community; they’re all one thing.”

Hahn was named Boise State’s new president about seven weeks ago. Since arriving, he says he has focused on getting to know the Treasure Valley and listening to faculty and staff across campus.

That leadership transition comes as students begin a new academic year.

For first-year Business Administration major Natalie Gonzalez, the decision to attend Boise State came after visiting campus in January.

“I fell in love with the campus and all of Boise as a whole,” Gonzalez said. “I was like, wow, this is my future home.”

Gonzalez said her goals for her first semester include staying on task, maintaining her workouts and making new friends.

Tino Bruno, a first-year Construction Management major, has similar goals.

“I just wanna like make as many friends as I can, just have like a really good time my first year, just get to know everyone and just like explore who I am really,” Bruno said.

After a new residence hall opened last year, Boise State Housing and Residence Life says campus housing is nearly full again this year.

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Holly Kerrigan, a Boise State resident director, said the university has revamped its residential programming model to give students more opportunities to connect with student leaders and participate in campus activities.

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When asked about rising tuition costs and how the university's athletic department budget is facing a large deficit, Hahn shared how donors are making a difference.

The university recently surpassed its $500 million Unbridled fundraising campaign goal by $50 million. Hahn said Boise State has now increased the goal to $700 million.

He said the additional philanthropy will help support student success, graduate education and athletics.

Hahn is also entering his first year at Boise State as the university begins its transition into the Pac-12. He previously served as dean of the College of Engineering at the University of Arizona.

“Now I’m back in the Pac-12,” Hahn said. “We intend to field in all athletic sports competitive teams and win, and that’s exciting to do that.”

For students beginning their Boise State journey, Hahn’s advice is simple: start strong, explore campus outside the classroom, get involved and take advantage of the university’s resources.