Boise State welcomes record-breaking freshman class with new Syringa Hall dorm

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State University has officially opened Syringa Hall, the newest residence hall on campus. After two years of construction, the six-story building now houses more than 450 students, a crucial addition as the university welcomes its largest freshman class to date. Boise State says they will release their official numbers soon.

Second-year student Jorge Montoya, who works as a resident advisor in Syringa Hall, showed Idaho News 6 around the new space.

“Welcome to Syringa, we’re on the 6th floor, this is the main lounge area,” said Montoya, adding, “Here’s a Syringa room, so on this side we have an un-lofted bed.”

Montoya said the hall offers a stronger sense of community compared to some of the older housing options on campus.

“It’s more community focused where as in Honors [hall], it was kind of like everyone was doing their own thing,” he said.

The university broke ground on the 100,000 square foot building in fall 2023. Located in the center of campus, Syringa Hall gives residents quick access to popular student areas.

“The residents will have easy access to the Student Union, the library, and other housing communities. It’s also slightly taller, it’s a six-story residence hall taller than some that are also on campus,” said Drew Alexander, Associate Vice President of Campus Operations at Boise State.

Alexander said the new residence hall has already brought noticeable changes to surrounding parts of campus.

“We’re seeing the Greenbelt have higher usage, we’re seeing the library get higher usage, dining facilities in the student union. Just in these first few weeks, it’s been really good feedback,” he said.

For students like Montoya, the convenience of living on campus makes a big difference.

“I’m part of Beta Alpha Psi and being on campus allows me to go to a lot of different meetings, meet a lot of employers, make study groups, hang out with friends, and talk to professors a lot more easily than if say I was living off campus,” said Montoya.

University leaders say upcoming improvements will include expanded bike parking and updates to the Greenbelt open space area between Syringa Hall and the library.