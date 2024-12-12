Local Heisman voters talk about Ashton Jeanty's chances of winning

BOISE, Idaho — Heisman fever has hit the Treasure Valley. For only the second time in Boise State history, the Broncos have a Heisman Trophy finalist in running back Ashton Jeanty. The other finalists are QB Cam Ward from Miami, QB Dillon Gabriel from Oregon, and Jeanty's biggest rival two-way player Travis Hunter from Colorado.



Former KIVI Sports Director and representative for Idaho's nine Heisman voters, Dave Tester explains his responsibilities. "Basically, I just make sure that they're wanting to vote, have a passion for college football and are in a position where they are able to watch six or seven games."

One of those voters is longtime Boise sports reporter Mike Prater of KTIK the Ticket, "The people's vote is going to be a lot closer, there are people out there saying this will be one of the biggest landslides in history, I don't buy any of that, I think it's going to be much closer than that and at the end of the day Travis Hunter will probably win nothing more than a popularity contest."

I asked Prater if Jeanty does come in second, would that motivate him even more for the upcoming Fiesta Bowl?

"I would never want to tell Ashton Jeanty your number 2, unless it's your uniform. I would never want to tell Ashton Jeanty he's the second-best player in college football, that dude is so motivated and so wired."

There are almost 900 media members plus former Heisman winners that have cast their ballots, so we'll have a pretty good idea of what the rest of the country's voters think.

"My gut tells me two weeks ago I would have said Travis Hunter but after last Friday night, just the conversations I've had across the country, I think Ashton Jeanty is going to shock the world."

The rest of the sports world is getting to know who Ashton Jeanty is but folks around the Treasure Valley already know who he is regardless of whether he wins or not.

"What makes him so special is what he did off the field, turning down millions, sacrificing his future to come here, to put the team on his back being a leader," Prater added. "It's crazy."

The ceremony is at 6 p.m. Mountain time and will be broadcast live on ESPN.