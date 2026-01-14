Legendary BSU coach Chris Petersen to join the College Football Hall of Fame

BOISE STATE, Idaho — Boise State Football coaching legend Chris Petersen will join the College Football Hall of Fame as a part of the 2026 Class.

The National Football Foundation, which oversees the induction process, made the announcement on Wednesday.

Petersen will be accompanied by three other coaches and 18 players during the induction ceremony on Dec. 8 in Las Vegas.

Over the course of his head coaching career, Petersen boasted a spectacular 147-38 record, winning nearly 80% of the games he coached. He spent the majority of his time coaching with the Boise State Broncos, where he coached as an Offensive Coordinator and Head Coach from 2001-2013.

During his tenure as head coach for the Broncos (2006-2013), Petersen won 92 games and lost only 12 times. He is the winningest football coach in Boise State history and made bowl appearances every season he served as head coach. In total, Petersen coached six Boise State Football teams to AP Top 25 finishes, with five of those finishing in the AP Top 10. In 2010, the Broncos reached a program pinnacle when they were ranked No. 2 in the nation. In 2006 and 2009, the Broncos went undefeated under his leadership.

Petersen is also the only head coach to have been awarded the Paul "Bear" Bryant Coach of the Year Award twice (2006, 2009). He was also awarded the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year in 2010.

18 Broncos players were drafted into the NFL during his coaching career in Boise, including NFL standout and current New Orleans Saints Head Coach Kellen Moore. Petersen's players were honored at various points for a shared dedication to academics as well as athletics.

After leaving Boise State for the University of Washington in 2014, he won a pair of Pac-12 titles with the Huskies and earned a College Football Playoff berth in 2016 before retiring from coaching following the 2019 season.

Hall of Fame Class of 2026

Coaches

Jim Margraff: Johns Hopkins (1990-2018)

Gary Patterson: Christian (2000-21)

Chris Petersen: Boise State (2006-13); Washington (2014-19)

Ken Sparks: Carson-Newman (1980-2016)

Players

Jerry Azumah, RB (1995-98) New Hampshire

Ki-Jana Carter, RB (1991-94) Penn State

Bruce Collie, OT (1981-84) UT Arlington

George Cumby, LB (1976-79) Oklahoma

Aaron Donald, DT (2010-13) Pittsburgh

Marvin Harrison, KR/WR (1992-95) Syracuse

Garrison Hearst, RB (1990-92) Georgia

Chris Hudson, DB (1991-94) Colorado

Mark Ingram, RB (2008-10) Alabama

Olin Kreutz, C (1995-97) Washington

James Laurinaitis, LB (2005-08) Ohio State

Jordan Lynch, AP/QB (2010-13) Northern Illinois

Herman Moore, WR (1988-90) Virginia

Terence Newman, CB (1999-2002) Kansas State

Bob Novogratz, OG (1957-58) United States Military Academy

Ndamukong Suh, DT (2006-09) Nebraska

Peter Warrick, WR (1996-99) Florida State

Eric Weddle, S (2003-06) Utah

