BOISE, Idaho — From 'The Blue' at Boise State to the Superdome down in New Orleans! After winning the Superbowl as the Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is 'marching in' as head coach for the New Orleans Saints.

WATCH | Idaho News 6 catching up with the former Boise State star quarterback

Catching up with Kellen Moore ahead of his first season as an NFL head coach

“We’re really excited about what’s ahead of us. We know we [have] a lot of work to do,” said Moore.

Moore credits his foundations in football to his dad Tom Moore — who coached him in high school — but his time at Boise left a lasting impact too.

“In the football world, you just take from each and every experience. Going to Boise State and being around that program with Chris Petersen, and that really taught me just so much about how important the foundation of a culture is, you know, in creating a really, really good environment, bringing in the right kind of people,” said Moore.

While he tackles coaching in the NFL, he’s also keeping up with the Boise State Broncos.

“I'm still a huge Bronco fan. We like to watch them every Saturday whenever they're playing. And it's been so much fun to watch the program continue to rise. And that's the beauty of it. What Spencer's doing is phenomenal. Last year was a fun ride. It was so cool to see those guys have that opportunity to compete in the playoffs. And so, you know, they're continuing to build,” said Moore.

Coach-to-coach, Spencer Danielson shared his thoughts on Moore ahead of season.

“What I love about Kellen, outside of how he was a quarterback and the amazing offensive mind he has – and he’s gonna be an elite NFL head coach – I’m so impressed with who he is as a person. There’s only 32 NFL head coaching jobs, he’s got one of them and he’s earned every bit of that and he still is just all about other people,” said Danielson.

Moore tells Idaho News 6 he tries to make it back to Boise once a year, “It’s always fun. The amazing thing about Boise is it’s always growing. It’s the same Boise, you remember but they have just filled in all the gaps.”

The Saints face off against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday for their first preseason game.