Idaho Department of Ed approves BSU North End Zone Project

BOISE, Idaho — The Broncos are getting more than just a new goalpost for the North End Zone.

On Tuesday, the Idaho Department of Education approved a financing proposal put forth by Boise State for its "North End Zone Project," a major stadium upgrade that seeks to add premium seating and address "several structural issues" within Albertson's Stadium.

The project aims to infill the bleachers on the north end of the stadium, thereby adding 1,600 club & suite-level seats. That expansion would bring the total stadium capacity to approximately 35,500 people. Fresno State's Valley Children's Stadium currently boasts the largest capacity in the Mountain West Conference at roughly 40,000 people.

The upgrades also include plans to add a new "loge box," concessions, restrooms, and an open-air sports bar. School officials say the renovation and stadium update will help visitors move around the facility with greater ease while also providing an elevated fan experience. The new club, ledge, and loge box suites range in price from $3,000-15,000 annually with a 5-year capital commitment required for consideration. The prices for the new on-field suites have not been made public.

"Bronco Nation has set a new precedent following this year's incredible season: 20,000+ football season tickets, 7 Games, 7 Sellouts, record-attendance at the Mountain West Championship – and we are not done yet." - Jeramiah Dickey, Boise State Director of Athletics



For the past three years, the sky boxes at Albertson's Stadium have remained sold-out with 250+ people on the waitlist. School officials hope the renovation will meet that demand.

A groundbreaking ceremony is set for January 4th and the project is slated to be complete by fall of 2026.

