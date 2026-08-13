FALL CAMP: Boise State enters new era as players prepare for first Pac-12 season

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State football is well into fall camp as the Broncos prepare for their first season in the Pac-12, with players focused on competition, development and building chemistry before kickoff.

Defensive lineman David Latu said competition along the interior defensive line is helping push the group forward.

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“All of us been just working out and just, you know, pushing each other and being there for each other," Latu said.

Latu also believes he's a much different player heading into his second season at Boise State. He credits the program with helping him regain confidence and passion for the game.

“Biggest thing I learned is that mentality is everything in football,” Latu said. “I just needed a little bit more of a push, and the staff here has helped me to get to that extra level of that push.”

Offensive lineman Carson Rasmussen is also competing for a bigger role after spending the past few seasons learning from veteran players.

Rasmussen said the additional reps during spring and fall camp have helped him continue developing.

“In the spring, we got a ton of reps in the spring,” Rasmussen said. “And even this fall camp we're really grinding and, you know, getting a lot of reps.”

For Rasmussen, the offensive line's success will come down to consistency and playing together.

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“O-line, it's not really an individual position necessarily,” Rasmussen said. “I would just say I would really wanna, like, play consistent as an O-line this year and just continue to get better with them.”

Rasmussen, a local product who grew up watching Boise State, said playing for the Broncos has always been a goal.

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“Being a local, you know, Boise State's where I've always wanted to play,” he said.

Boise State opens its 2026 season Sept. 5 at the University of Oregon, and the first home game will be at South Dakota at Albertsons Stadium on Sept. 12.