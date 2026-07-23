BOISE, Idaho — Boise State football is emphasizing the process as the Broncos prepare for the 2026 season.

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During an informal football media day Wednesday, head coach Spencer Danielson and Boise State players discussed the work being put in during summer workouts, the importance of accountability and the areas where the team still needs to improve.

WATCH: Boise State Football Focuses on Process Ahead of 2026 Season

Boise State football emphasizes process, accountability ahead of 2026 season

“We talk about process over outcome,” Danielson said.

That message has become a central theme during the offseason as the Broncos prepare to enter fall camp next month.

For Boise State edge rusher Jayden Virgin Morgan, the process is about consistency — especially when things don't go perfectly.

“Just being consistent through each practice, no matter what it is,” Virgin Morgan said. “If I mess up on one play, being able to come back and play just as well the next play.”

New leaders emerging during the offseason

Boise State wide receiver Cam Bates said part of that responsibility is holding teammates accountable — including himself.

“I know yesterday something happened during the workout that the coaches didn't catch, but I caught it and I was the one to say something about it," Bates said. "So just making sure that our receivers are held accountable for their mistakes, and that's even with me.”

Danielson said he is confident in the work the Broncos are putting in this summer, adding that the team is working harder than ever before.

Boise State focused on special teams improvement

Danielson said that he has full confidence in special teams coach Stacey Collins, but believes the Broncos need to continue putting in extra work in that area.

“See with our specialists is an area we have to grow in,” Danielson said. “I have full trust in Stacey Collins. I believe he's one of the best special teams coaches in the country, but we have to be at our own special teams.”

Maddux Madsen returns to lead Boise State offense

Boise State will also have quarterback Maddux Madsen back as the Broncos prepare for another season.

“I feel like last year that was a challenge, like you lose some games and it's like, ‘Oh great, what do we do now?’” Madsen said. “But I think going forward, knowing that you're really never out of a fight.”

Madsen said he wants the Broncos to accomplish more than just winning a conference championship.

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Boise State will begin fall camp next month before opening the 2026 season against the Oregon Ducks in September.