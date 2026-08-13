Bringing a stadium chair to a Boise State game? Here’s what you need to know

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State fans heading to Albertsons Stadium for football games this season will need to take a closer look at the chair they bring with them.

Starting with the 2026 season, all foldable seats and seat cushions brought into Albertsons Stadium must be no wider than 18 inches, contain no metal frames or pockets, and cannot be brought into the stadium inside a cover or bag.

Seat cushions without a frame or pocket and foldable cushions are allowed.

WATCH | Boise State changes stadium chair policy ahead of 2026 football season

Boise State changes stadium chair policy ahead of 2026 football season

Boise State says the policy was updated after receiving feedback from fans about stadium seats that were encroaching on neighboring seating areas, sitting too far forward or backward on the bleachers, or reclining into another fan's space.

The university says the change is also intended to help speed up security screening and keep aisles, seating areas and emergency access points clear.

The policy applies to football games as well as other events at Albertsons Stadium.

What if a fan brings a non-compliant chair?

Fans who arrive with a chair that does not meet the requirements can check it for free at designated bag-check locations outside the stadium.

Those locations include Entries 1, 2 and 3, as well as Entry 4 inside the Caven-Williams Sports Complex.

Fans will receive a ticket for their checked item and can retrieve it after the event.

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Fans don't have to buy chairs from Boise State

Boise State is offering compliant chair options through its chair-back program, including season-long rentals for $90 per seat.

But fans do not have to purchase their chair from the university.

Any foldable seat or cushion from a retailer can be brought into Albertsons Stadium as long as it meets the new requirements.

Boise State also says compliant Boise State-branded options will be available at the Blue and Orange Store in Boise and at Albertsons Stadium.

The updated policy comes as Boise State prepares for its first season in the Pac-12 and the opening of the new North End Zone at Albertsons Stadium.