Déjà vu? Boise State's Ashton Jeanty named MW Offensive Player of the Week for fifth time in six games

BOISE, Idaho — After the Boise State Broncos tallied another win over the weekend, Bronco tailback Ashton Jeanty has been named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week for the fifth time in six games.

Jeanty scored the Mountain West weekly title after running for 217 yards and one touchdown on 31 carries Saturday night. Jeanty also caught three passes for 20 yards and a touchdown in Boise State’s 28-7 win at Hawai’i, according to a Boise State athletics department press release.

It was the third game this season that Jeanty has eclipsed the 200-yard mark and the fifth of his career.

“So proud of Ashton Jeanty, he’s an absolute war daddy,” Boise State coach Spencer Danielson said. “He’s the best player in the country. Those were tough yards. They’re the number-one-ranked defense in our conference for a reason. Those guys flew around, they had a great plan of attack and he just kept battling, kept battling.”

With this week's win, Boise State climbs to 15 in the AP Poll and 19 in the US LBM Coaches Poll.

The Broncos have their next conference game on October 25 at UNLV at 8:30 p.m.

