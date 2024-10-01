"Absolutely relentless." Ashton Jeanty leading the nation

BOISE STATE, IDAHO — Ashton Jeanty was named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week for the third time after his dominant performance against WSU.



The Boise State Broncos are now ranked 21st in the country and that rise in rank is largely thanks to running back Ashton Jeanty. I'm your neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston taking a look at how number two on the Broncos is turning into number one in the country.

Many Bronco fans know of Ashton Jeanty as the lead back out of "The Stable." But, the rest of the country is beginning to know him as one of the best players in college football.

"One of the first in the building and last to leave. He's working after practice working on his craft. That's how this guy is wired," exclaimed Head Coach Spencer Danielson.

Just four games into the season, Jeanty has already been named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week three times, tallying 13 touchdowns with 845 rushing yards on only 82 carries; meaning the back averages over ten yards a carry!

Danielson continued, "Relentless. Absolutely relentless. Talk about a guy who will put his team on his back and find any way to score because he knows thats what his team needs. That's Ashton."

Currently, Jeanty leads the nation in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, yards per carry, yards per game, all-purpose yards, and total touchdowns.

Being number one in so many categories, the "Snowplow” is making his case to be Boise State's first Heisman trophy finalist since Kellen Moore back in 2010.

"Ashton Jeanty needs nobody to challenge him. He challenges himself every single day," added Danielson.

Ashton chimed in saying, "That is just the mentality of this program. We are going to line up, run the ball, you're going to know we are going to run the ball, and we are going to keep getting yards and make you quit."

But, Coach Danielson explains that as great as he is on gameday, it's who is as a person that makes the star shine brighter.

"On Tuesday's practice, sprints across the field to a receiver who made a play and says, 'Thats what we need you to do in the game! That's what we need you to do in the game! That's what I've been waiting to see!' This is Ashton Jeanty. He is not worried about how many touches he's going to get, or how to get through practice. He cares about his team," said Danielson.

Jeanty smiling finished by saying, "O-line, tight ends, receivers, all other 10 guys on the field blocking for me. They make my job easy. I just have to go break some tackles."

Ashton Jeanty and company will take the blue for their first Mountain West matchup of the year against Utah State on Saturday night at 5 pm, with a whole week of homecoming events on campus, including a parade and pep rally on Friday.