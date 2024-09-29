Ashton Jeanty leads #25 Broncos past Cougs in 45-24 victory

BOISE STATE, IDAHO — The Broncos hosted an undefeated Wazzu team and showed them the door winning 45-24, with 4 touchdowns coming just from Jeanty.



#25 Broncos overwhelm 4-0 Cougs in 45-24 victory.

Ashton Jeanty raked up 259 yards and 4 touchdowns.

The team now focuses on the next objective; beating Utah State.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Your Boise State Broncos got their first unofficial taste of "Pac 12 After Dark" against the Washington State Cougars, and it did not disappoint! I'm your neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston with highlights from the pummeling in front of Albertsons Stadium's biggest crowd ever!

The energy in Albertsons Stadium was turned all the way up Saturday night as the 25th-ranked Broncos hosted the undefeated Cougars of Washington State for their week 5 matchup.

The first quarter started as a shootout with both teams scoring in just the first 4 minutes of the game. The Broncos scored on a huge 64-yard race to the endzone by none other than Ashton Jeanty. but that was not the Heisman candidate's only trip across the goal line. Throughout the game, Jeanty scored not just one, not two, and not three, but four touchdowns in the domination over the Cougs.

After the game, Jeanty expressed that when it comes to him crossing the plain, it takes more than just his feet.

"O-line, tight ends, receivers, all other 10 guys on the field blocking for me. They make my job easy. I just have to go break some tackles," smiled Jeanty.

But you can't beat a team by three touchdowns without a little help from the defense.

Ty Benefield snagged the Bronco's first interception of the season to shut down the Cougs momentum heading into halftime.

Coach Spencer Danielson acknowledging the explosiveness of the Cougar offense said, "We knew going into this game, number ten Mateer was going to be one of the best quarterbacks we see all season. He is one of the best quarterbacks in the country, and being able to get 7 sacks tonight, when they have given up five all season at this point.

In a game with over 800 yards of total offense, and a record-breaking crowd, it was the Broncos who came out on top winning 45 to 24 and sending the Cougs back to the Palouse with their first loss of the season

The team is soaking in this win for now. But, starting Monday Coach Danielson said the energy will shift towards their matchup with Utah State next weekend