BOISE, Idaho — An 11-foot bronze tribute to one of Boise State's biggest football stars has been unveiled on 'The Blue.'

Sculptor Ben Victor spent about six months shaping Kellen Moore out of clay before casting the statue in bronze — working through every detail, from his throwing form down to the texture of the towel.

WATCH | Kellen Moore returns to Boise for unveiling of statue

Bronco legend Kellen Moore returns to Boise for unveiling of 11-foot statue

"I'm working on it with these small little hand tools and every surface finish, every little thing on it," Victor said. "So just to get it done in clay was a big feat."

Getting the likeness of a Bronco legend right meant Bronco Nation weighed in on the design process.

"The older helmet was more appropriate after we got fan feedback from the clay," Victor said. "And so I ended up changing the helmet and redoing the head and remolding it and casting it in bronze."

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Moore, the former Boise State quarterback turned NFL head coach, was back in Boise on Saturday to see the statue for the first time.

"I did not expect that, obviously," Moore said. "You know, it's a really cool honor, and I think hopefully it just kind of is a representation for an era of Boise State football that was really fun, really special."

This is not Victor's first mark on the Boise State campus. He also created statues of Steve Appleton and legendary Bronco coach Lyle Smith. But he says there is something special about adding No. 11.

READ MORE | Boise State legend Kellen Moore to be honored with 11-foot bronze statue

"He's just such a good ambassador too," Victor said. "He's a wonderful person, not just an excellent, amazing athlete, so it's great to be able to commemorate people like him."

Moore reflected on what Boise State means to him.

"Bronco Nation is a special place," Moore said. "You know, to me, that's what makes this place unique. It's the people that lead it. It's the players, but it's a community-run football team... It's a special place, and I'm so thankful for it."

The statue will have a permanent home outside Albertsons Stadium near Entry One Plaza and the Bleymaier Football Center.

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