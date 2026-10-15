Boise State legend Kellen Moore to be honored with 11-foot bronze statue

BOISE, Utah — Former Boise State quarterback Kellen Moore will be immortalized with an 11-foot bronze statue to be unveiled later this month outside Albertsons Stadium.

The school announced Thursday that the statue honoring the Broncos legend will be unveiled on Oct. 31 before Boise State faces Texas State. Moore's statue will be the second to stand outside the stadium, joining former Broncos coach Lyle Smith.

Moore was a four-time first-team All-American at Boise State and the school's first-ever Heisman Trophy finalist. During Moore's years at quarterback, the Broncos were 50-3.

Video below shows Kellen Moore sculpture ahead of unveiling (Benjamin Victor):

Video shows Kellen Moore statue in workshop of artist Benjamin Victor

Local artist Benjamin Victor designed and sculpted the statue, and its 11-foot measurement matches Moore's collegiate jersey number. It will sit near the Entry 1 Plaza in the northeast corner of the stadium.

Moore currently serves as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints.

Kickoff for the Oct. 31 game has not yet been announced, and details on the ceremony honoring Moore will be released soon.