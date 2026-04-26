Boise State's spring scrimmage heats up on The Blue

BOISE, Idaho — The blue squad defeated the orange team 33-25 to end spring football for the Boise State Broncos. Fans got the opportunity to interact with the players and get autographs on the blue after the scrimmage.

Senior quarterback Maddux Madsen threw for 111 yards and two touchdowns, including a 62-yard flea flicker to Qumonte Williams Jr. Madsen would also find Rasean Jones of Rocky Mountain High in Meridian as Jones made a spectacular catch in the endzone.

WATCH | Check out the video to see some the game highlights—

The Boise State Broncos spring scrimmage brings the intensity on the blue

"Yeah, that was fantastic," said Masden. "That makes my job a lot easier if I can throw the ball up in the air and let him go one-on-one and make a play."

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The Orange squad would respond before halftime, cutting the lead to 24-17 on another trick play that involved an 11-yard screen pass from Max Cutforth to offensive lineman Tyler Ethridge for a touchdown.

The Broncos pulled off several trick plays in the scrimmage.

"We want to be on the attack, we are going to have trick plays every single game we go into," said head coach Spencer Danielson. "Defensively, we are going to be on the attack."

The orange squad was able to cut the lead to two, winning the individual competitions against the blue squad, and they even got some help from a fan who caught a punt for a point. These competitions brought energy to the scrimmage, and you could see the emotions from both squads.

"It was a blast, there is no better feeling than being out there on the blue," said Madsen.

"I will say that this spring game was probably the funnest I’ve ever been a part of because of the teams thing, that is something that has been talked about all week."

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With the orange squad driving for a potential game-winning score, Ty Tanner called the game with a pick-six. Tanner is another player from Rocky Mountain, and he took it forty yards to clinch the win for blue. The defense had its moments in this one, too, as it's always difficult to judge a team when they scrimmage themselves.

After the scrimmage, Bronco Nation was able to go onto the blue to interact and get autographs from their favorite Broncos.

"That was a great vibe out there today," said Danielson. "It was really great seeing Bronco Nation and being on the blue with our team."

This will be the first season that Boise State will play in the PAC-12. They will have their first game of the season at Oregon on September 5.