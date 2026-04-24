Meridian gym helps build NFL talent, with a focus on highlighting skills that set athletes apart

It is that time of year for the NFL. Seven rounds, 32 teams and hundreds of players dreaming of making it to the big leagues.

The path to the NFL is not an easy one. Only the best in the world ever get a chance to play on a professional team, but in Meridian, one sports performance gym is helping grow the next generation of elite athletes.

OFFTHEFIELD has helped earn over 2,000 collegiate scholarships, 53 state titles, a national championship and couple of super bowl rings. The gym boasts NFL talent like Los Angeles Chargers' Scott Matlock and Seattle Seahawks' George Holani. As you walk in, the entry wall is covered in jerseys from the dozens of professionals who have refined their skills at the gym. BSU defensive lineman Braxton Fely says he hopes to be among the jerseys someday.

“I’m a better player than I was before, more explosive— quicker, stronger,” said Fely.

“I'm honored that they think of me as an elite athlete and they care to train me to become an elite athlete.”

The 6'1, nearly 300 pound defenisve lineman has been in contact with multiple NFL teams for a chance to work for a roster spot.

Learn more about OFFTHEFIELD:

Meridian gym helping create NFL talent

Taylor Bateman is the owner and trainer at OFFTHEFIELD and has seen what it takes to go pro. The key factor he sees is in the smaller details.

“That's the difference— their attention to the little things and I think they realize the opportunity they have and at that level, everybody's good, so what can separate you, I think the guys that focus on the little things usually help them get to the league and then stay in the league for a long time," he said.

The NFL Draft is from April 23rd through the 25th, and Idaho News 6 has all the draft coverage you need, on air and online.