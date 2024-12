BOISE STATE, Idaho — After winning there second straight Mountain West Championship, the Boise State Broncos have become the No.3 seed receiving a first round bye in the first ever 12-team College Football Playoffs.

Boise State No.3 Seed and First Round Bye

The College Fotball Playoffs start on December 20th, with the Penn State vs SMU game being played on December 21st.

The Fiesta Bowl will be played December 31st at 5:30 pm and you can watch on ABC or ESPN