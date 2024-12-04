Boise State HC, Spencer Danielson named MW Coach of the Year

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State Football Head Coach, Spencer Danielson is the Mountain West Coach of the Year in his first year as skipper for the Broncos.

According to a release from the conference, the 36-year-old Danielson earned the honor after leading his squad to an incredible 11-1 record, all while staying undefeated in Mountain West Conference play (7-0). What's more, his 11-win regular season is the best result the university has experienced since 2019.

And despite being relatively new to campus, Danielson has kept the winning tradition alive in Boise.

On Friday, the Broncos will participate in the Mountain West Conference Championship for their third year in a row when they face the UNLV Rebels at home and on THE BLUE. Last year, BSU beat UNLV 44-20 in Las Vegas.

Danielson currently owns the second-longest winning streak in the FBS at 10 games. The only team with a longer win streak is Oregon (13 games), who handed the 2024 Broncos squad their sole loss of the season. Other coaching accolades from the season include having the 2nd highest sack rate in FBS, a 5th ranked total offense, and of course— game planning for the single leading rusher in all of college football— Ashton Jeanty.

When asked about the national narrative surrounding Colorado wide receiver, Travis Hunter's overwhelming odds to win the the Heisman Memorial Trophy, Danielson quipped, “If you’re one of the best players in the country, you play in a championship game.” The 3-loss Colorado Buffs were recently excluded from the Big-12 title game, which includes 2-loss squads, Iowa State and Arizona State.