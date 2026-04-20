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Boise State extends contract for head football coach Spencer Danielson through 2030

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Rick Scuteri/AP
Spencer Danielson
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BOISE, Idaho — Boise State has extended head football coach Spencer Danielson's contract through 2030, according to Boise State Athletics.

Taking over near the end of the 2023 season, Danielson has led the team to a 24-8 record, a College Football Playoff appearance, and three straight Mountain West Conference titles.

The contract must also be approved by the Idaho State Board of Education.

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"Boise is home for my family, and we're proud to represent this football program, university, community, and state through the role I have as the leader of Boise State football," said Danielson. "I'm thankful for the players and staff who make this program great every day. I always believe the best is yet to come for Boise State, and it's because of the Broncos from yesterday, today and tomorrow who pour into this place through their hard work and dedication to the team. It's also because of Bronco Nation, who I believe are the best fans in the country. The people at Boise State show my family each and every day why we want to be here."

The Broncos will debut their 2026 season with the annual spring game on Saturday, April 25.

Their season officially begins on Saturday, September 5, at Oregon.

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