Boise State Athletics receives $1M anonymous donation for North End Zone project

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State University has received a $1 million donation, with most of the funding directed toward athletics, including support for the North End Zone Project, the AD Excellence Fund, and the football program.

The anonymous donor, a member of the university’s foundation board, made the contribution as part of a continued push to strengthen resources for student-athletes and athletic facilities.

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“We’re incredibly thankful for this investment in Bronco Athletics,” said Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey. “This gift provides our student-athletes the resources and opportunities they need to succeed in competition and beyond.”

The donation brings membership in the Lyle Smith Society to 321. The philanthropic program, launched in 2020 by the Bronco Athletic Association, is designed to grow financial support for Boise State Athletics and its long-term priorities.

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