Boise State to honor Kellen Moore with 11-foot bronze statue outside Albertsons Stadium

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State Athletics plans to honor former quarterback Kellen Moore with an 11-foot bronze statue outside Albertsons Stadium, celebrating one of the most decorated players in program history.

The project is being funded through a gift from Randy and Lisa Hales and Capital Eleven, according to the university.

Moore, a four-time first-team All-American, led Boise State to a 50-3 record as a starter, the most wins by a starting quarterback in college football history. He later served as an offensive coordinator in the NFL and is now head coach of the New Orleans Saints.

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Boise State Athletics Director Jeramiah Dickey said the statue reflects Moore’s leadership and lasting impact on the program.

The sculpture is being created by local artist Ben Victor and will depict Moore in his signature left-handed throwing motion on the blue turf. It will be installed near the northeast entrance of Albertsons Stadium, close to the Bleymaier Football Center and new north end zone.

Moore will also be recognized with sideline hash marks on the field, alongside former Boise State standout Ashton Jeanty, referencing their jersey numbers.

The statue joins the existing tribute to Lyle Smith outside the stadium. Installation is expected during the upcoming football season.

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