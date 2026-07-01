BOISE, Idaho — A new era is taking shape at Albertsons Stadium as crews install Boise State University's signature Blue Turf, now featuring Pac-12 Conference logos ahead of the Broncos' first season in their new conference.

As the university prepares for its next chapter, the project also marks a milestone for one of the most recognizable playing surfaces in college athletics.

"If you walk into any bar or any house on a Saturday and see a blue field on the screen, you know exactly who's playing football," said Jerry Van Engen, who has spent years giving tours of Albertsons Stadium and the Allen Noble Hall of Fame.

WATCH: Boise State's Blue Turf enters a new chapter

Boise State's Blue Turf gets a Pac-12 makeover as Broncos celebrate new era

Van Engen introduces thousands of visitors to the famous Blue Turf each year.

"Not only do we get people from all 50 states, but last year 29 countries," Van Engen said. "Usually when they come out on the field, they're all gaga. For some of them, it's been on their bucket list for years."

Van Engen also remembers when Boise State's football field wasn't blue.

In the mid-1980s, then-athletic director Gene Bleymaier wanted to find a way to make the Broncos stand out. Instead of replacing the worn-out green playing surface with another green field, he proposed something different — a blue football field.

"I didn't know whether I liked it or not until after I'd seen it a couple times," Van Engen said. "It grows on you."

Boise State unveiled the Blue Turf in 1986. As the Broncos' football program rose to national prominence in the years that followed, the field became synonymous with Boise State and helped put both the university and Idaho on the national stage.

"That's just what we do at Boise State," alumnus Trevor said. "We set the standard, we color the turf, and now colleges and universities ask us for permission."

On Tuesday, Bronco Nation gathered to celebrate another historic milestone as Boise State officially welcomed its move to the Pac-12 Conference.

"I went to Augusta, Georgia, and even in the airport people know who the Boise State Broncos are," Boise State fan Noel Smith said. "So you know it's good to be a Bronco."

Over the past week, crews have removed the previous Blue Turf piece by piece, with sections sold to fans, before installing the new playing surface featuring Pac-12 logos.

"It's great to be a Bronco," Boise State fan Cam Smith said. "You get recognized anywhere. It's the iconic Blue Smurf Turf that everyone talks about."

Boise State also announced another addition to Albertsons Stadium. A bronze statue honoring former Broncos quarterback, Heisman Trophy finalist and current New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore is in the works. The statue will be installed near the North End Zone expansion project and is expected to be unveiled sometime this fall.

This fall will mark the 40th football season Boise State has played on the Blue Turf, a field that has evolved from a bold experiment into one of college football's most recognizable traditions.