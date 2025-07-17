Boise State talks revenue options as money in college athletics continues to change the game

Boise State University is working to evolve as money in college athletics continues to change the game.

Their athletics department is navigating the new era of NIL and student athlete compensation, all while staying true to their blue-collar brand.

“It’s 100% changed the game,’ said Cody Gougler, Boise State’s Deputy Athletics Director of the recent changes.

Since 2021, college athletes have had the chance to profit off their own name, image, and likeness. As of July 1, institutions like Boise State can pay their athletes a profit directly on top of scholarships.

“So this is just another resource, another tool for us, to take a package that we can offer a student athlete and say ‘we believe this is the best place for you to come develop as a young person and pursue an education and on top of that— you’re going to have the abilities to earn some income,” said Gougler.

Gougler is the Deputy Athletic Director for Boise State. He also heads up BroncoPRO, the school’s solution to provide NIL and Brand development services to their 350+ student-athletes.

Last month, their team introduced Bronco Athletics Growth Solutions as another way of generating revenue for paying athletes and funding different sports programs. Think of it as just another way to stay competitive and attract top athletic talent.

“All the different ways that we’ve been utilizing athletes for years, we now have the legal ability and opportunity to compensate them up to our discretion to a cap,” said Gougler.

Tuesday, Boise State announced their official partnership with Opendorse.

This online platform will allow Broncos a chance to make NIL money, no matter their sport or scholarship.

“[We’re] really excited about our partnership with Opendorse. Which is essentially a marketplace [for] our athletes to exist in, to grow their brand image in,” explained Gougler.

Fans can purchase items like a video shout-out or an autograph from individual players’ storefronts.

And with so much of college sports seeming to revolve around money, Boise State Neighborhood Reporter Allie Triepke asked Gougler, “Is there still pride in playing for your school? And just genuine love for the game in college sports?”

“Absolutely. You have to remember what our why is. We’re a blue-collar program and we love that culture," replied Gougler. "That does not have to change.”