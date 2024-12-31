Boise State superfan, Voodoo Daddy talks with Idaho News 6 ahead of Fiesta Bowl

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona — After a festive afternoon filled with Boise State school spirit, Senior Reporter, Don Nelson ran into the most spirited fan of them all— Voodoo Daddy.

Don stopped to chat with Mr. Daddy about the afternoon's festivities and what he was most excited to see at the big game.

The Boise State Broncos face off against the Penn State Nittany Lions at 5:30 p.m. Mountain Time at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. Don Nelson and neighborhood reporter, Alexander Huddleston are on hand for the game and will be delivering updates on the matchup throughout the day.

When asked how Boise State would fare tomorrow, Mr. Voodoo answered, "I think we'll be okay, I've been talking to a lot of ex-players and some pundits, and they said you don't just have a chance—you have a good chance."

Tune in to KIVITV.com for the latest and greatest from the Fiesta Bowl.