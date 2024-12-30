Fiesta Bowl Media Day - Who is Penn State?

PHOENIX, ARIZONA — "We really are not approaching this like a bowl game," Penn State Coach James Franklin said sternly.

Edge rusher Abdul Carter added, "We set our goals early in winter training. We wanted to win a national championship."

After beating SMU in the first round of the College Football Playoffs, the 12-2 Nittany Lions found themselves one step closer to glory. But, one team stands in their way: the Boise State Broncos.

"They have an underdog mentality for not getting respect. Believe me, they have our respect," exclaimed Coach Franklin.

Penn State's coach acknowledged the Bronco's successful season. But, many members of the program are preparing for this game as they would any other week.

Defensive line coach Deion Barnes explained, "Make sure your hands are right, make sure your feet are right. Same effort we put in every week."

Barnes is also a former player for Coach Franklin at Penn State, making this championship run very special.

"Everyone in this organization, I'm thankful for. Especially me playing here— that passion of playing and helping this team go as far as they can," smiled Barnes.

This season, Barnes has helped develop one of the best defensive pass rushers in the nation in Abdul Carter.

Carter said, "It's a blessing for me. Everyone that's come through here has left their own legacy, and that's what I'm trying to do. Leave my own legacy."

This season, Carter has racked up 63 tackles, 11 sacks, and two forced fumbles, making him a force to be reckoned with for any offense. But, on the other side of the ball, the Nittany Lions have a Swiss Army Knife in Mackey award-winning tight end, Tyler Warren.

"So my first position ever was center on my flag football team. I played fullback for a while, and some running back and some linebacker. Then I played quarterback. When I got here, I obviously switched to tight end and have done other stuff. I've done a little bit of everything, so I think that's helped me in my career," nodded Warren.

Warren was a jack of all trades in 2024, boasting over 1000 yards receiving with six touchdowns, as well as rushing for nearly 200 yards with four more trips to the end zone. He even threw for a touchdown and was seen punting the ball in another game.

Asked about his toughness, Tight end Coach Ty Howle laughed, saying, "Tyler comes off the field, and we are reviewing the game on the iPad, he’s like, did you see that outside zone? I knocked that guy into the dirt."

It's that level of physicality that the Nittany Lions plan to showcase on New Year's Eve.

"I'll do whatever I can and whatever is asked of me during the game on offense and make sure we put ourselves in the best position to win," finished Warren.