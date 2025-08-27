Boise State student-athletes team up with youth to break mental health stigma

BOISE, Idaho — Mental health among athletes continues to be a crucial conversation. At Boise State University, student-athletes are taking the lead by mentoring local high school students to create an open environment around mental health discussions.

"Especially as a football player, everybody has a tough guy act and you don't want to open up, but it's really important to share that aspect of your life," said Charlie Farris.

Boise State student-athletes mentor high schoolers to break mental health stigma

Centennial High School students Charlie Farris and Keelyn Mardis are now in their second year with the Bronco Bold program. They've seen firsthand how it's changing the culture on their campus.

"Definitely with the Bold Games we are able to have, it brings more awareness to it, and just getting more teammates involved," said Mardis. "Even checking in on themselves more, and just making their mental health more apparent to them and other students around."

At this year's Bronco Bold Summit, more Treasure Valley schools joined in. Student ambassadors spent the day mapping out new ways to spark conversations about mental health through fun and engaging events on campus.

"All six of our traditional high schools are a part of it," said Jason Warr, West Ada Activities and Athletics Director.

West Ada School District leaders say the goal is simple — reduce stigma and give students the tools needed to navigate life's pressures.

"The thing I think our kids are facing today is there's a lot of pressure in life, and if we can help them to manage or handle them, then we're going to help them be more successful," said Warr.

It's a mission Boise State student-athletes are passionate about — connecting with younger peers and building support systems that last.

"Having that extra support system in their schools with people that they know that want to help them, that's a huge step to creating a better system for mental health in young people in this community," said Lily Patock, a member of Boise State's Beach Volleyball team.

Their first big event across schools in the Treasure Valley will be their "Chalk the Walk" event on September 8th.