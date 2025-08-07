Breaking the silence: Men's mental health matters

BOISE, Idaho — Men have historically struggled with seeking medical care, especially when it comes to mental health.

"I’m Senior Reporter Roland Beres, and it’s Wellness Wednesday—where we’re healthier together." While the stigma around seeking help for mental health issues persists, it’s crucial to recognize that assistance is available now more than ever.

Men's mental health

When it comes to healthcare, we can no longer ignore the underlying issues men face.

According to Dr. Daniel Meltzer, "We really are the most anxious, depressed generation of men probably in history. We know men are three times more likely to be addicted, four times more likely to complete suicide, and twelve times more likely to be incarcerated."

These stark statistics highlight a mental health crisis that impacts countless individuals. Dr. Meltzer points out some of the troubling behaviors that often manifest due to these issues: "Misusing drugs or alcohol, anger, violence, and even risky behaviors like reckless driving" can all be symptoms of deeper struggles.

The first step to recovery? Talking about the issue.

Dr. Meltzer emphasizes, “You can’t get help if you can’t even talk about the problem. Getting men to open up is the first step.”

Addressing these challenges can go a long way: “You address it and that often deflates the balloon, and then you get professional help,” he adds.

Fortunately, today’s mental health resources include medications and talk therapy, now increasingly available through virtual care options, which help combat the stigma surrounding these services.

If you or someone you know is facing these challenges, reach out. Talk to your primary doctor for advice on what works for you.

For Wellness Wednesday, I’m Senior Reporter Roland Beres, Idaho News Six. Remember, seeking help is a sign of strength, and you don’t have to face these challenges alone.