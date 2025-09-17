Boise State reports multiple on-campus sexual assaults to start school year

BOISE, Idaho — Since the start of the school year, Boise State University has sent multiple alerts to students after sexual assaults were reported on campus. At least four warnings have gone out in recent weeks, with screenshots of the alerts shared with Idaho News 6 by a concerned viewer.

Danielle Berish, assistant vice president for Title IX, Institutional Equity & Compliance, said the numbers may appear higher but don’t necessarily reflect an increase in assaults.

“The numbers that we’re seeing right now are not an increase in assaults necessarily,” Berish said.

University leaders say reports may have increased as victims feel more confident to speak out and seek help sooner.

“Prevention, talking and educating our students and our staff around the resources that are available to students, and because of that, then it really has created this culture where people aren’t scared to report, they're coming forward,” Berish said.

WATCH | Students expressed concern, school leaders speak on recent string of sexual assaults on campus

Students expressed concern, school leaders speak on recent string of sexual assaults on campus

The Boise Police Department said they "have open investigations into unrelated incidents related to those reports. At this time, there have not been any arrests."

Some students said the repeated alerts have been alarming. “It’s just very disappointing to see,” said junior Payton Cole.

National research shows most campus sexual assaults occur between move-in day and Thanksgiving. Senior Adam Crayton said the situation feels overwhelming.

“It’s something that definitely needs to get under control. It’s heartbreaking to see. At least people are speaking up about it and they’re not letting it slide by,” Crayton said. He added that as president of his on-campus fraternity, his organization works to provide internal training around sexual assault prevention.

Several female students told Idaho News 6 they feel safe on campus, but want more clarity about accountability.

“If there is a known name, what is being done about the [alleged] suspect if they’re a student here?” asked Idaho News 6 reporter Allie Triepke during an interview.

Berish explained that accountability depends on whether victims choose to pursue a formal investigation.

“When we meet with [the victim], it is up to them. Whether or not they want to move forward with an investigation. Which is how we would hold students or staff accountable that are engaging in behavior that would violate our policies,” she said.

Boise State requires all new students to complete an online sexual assault prevention course, though some students feel that training is not enough. Berish said the university has expanded its efforts.

“That's why we are doing those additional courses with the bystander intervention, we do ‘healthy relationships’ with our athletics program. We’ve done a lot of extra training with our RAs and RDs in our residence halls and on-campus housing,” Berish said.

Boise State urges victims or anyone impacted by sexual assault to come forward and receive counseling and support.

Victims can call University Counseling Services at (208) 426-1459, for confidential support. Learn more here.

ALSO READ | Boise State student-athletes team up with youth to break mental health stigma