Boise State merges ExtraMile Arena with athletics department to boost efficiency and opportunity

Boise State University announced it will bring ExtraMile Arena under the management of Boise State Athletics, formally aligning operations to improve efficiency, coordination, and long-term planning.

The integration aims to create new opportunities for student-athletes, staff, and the greater Treasure Valley community while continuing to host major campus and community events.

Built in 1982 as The Pavilion, ExtraMile Arena has been a centerpiece for both athletics and entertainment, hosting Boise State basketball and gymnastics, concerts, and commencement ceremonies. The 12,380-seat venue features modern amenities, including a center-hung video board, LED ribbon displays, and a concert-grade sound system.

The move supports Boise State Athletics’ What’s Next Initiative 2.0, which is designed to explore new revenue streams and strengthen the department’s role on campus.

Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey called the partnership “a huge opportunity” to enhance the student-athlete experience and fan engagement.

Interim President Jeremiah Shinn said the integration will help “maximize resources and create new opportunities” for the university and Idaho as a whole.

ExtraMile Arena Executive Director Lisa Cochran added that the collaboration will help the facility evolve to meet future community and athletic needs.

