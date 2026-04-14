Boise State interim president to step down while search for successor continues

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State University announced on Tuesday that its interim president will leave the school this summer after accepting a new leadership role at the University of Montana.

In a message shared with the campus community, Interim President Jeremiah Shinn said he has accepted an offer to become the next president of the University of Montana and plans to begin that job on July 1.

The Idaho State Board of Education also released a statement thanking Shinn for his leadership over the past year, saying his work helped guide the university with stability during a time of transition.

Shinn said he is grateful for the opportunity to lead another university but added that it's difficult to leave Boise State, where he has spent much of his career. He said he will remain focused on supporting the university until his time there ends this summer.

State education leaders said the search for Boise State’s next permanent president is continuing, with interviews expected to take place in the coming weeks.

Shinn was appointed interim president in April 2025 after former president Marlene Tromp stepped down to lead another university. Officials said they remain confident in Boise State’s future as the search continues.

READ MORE | Idaho State Board of Education appoints Jeremiah Shinn as interim president of Boise State

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