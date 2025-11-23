Boise State beats Colorado State 49-21, Gaines and Sherrod each run for 2 TDs

BOISE, Idaho — Sire Gaines ran for 149 yards and two touchdowns and Boise State jumped out early and rolled past Colorado State 49-21 on Saturday night.

Gaines’ 3-yard touchdown run capped a 14-play, 79-yard drive on Boise State’s opening drive.

Malik Sherrod had TD runs of 1 and 25 yards. Dylan Riley had a 2-yard rushing touchdown and Seth Knothe scored on a 9-yard run that capped the scoring with 2:29 to play.

Riley finished with 72 yards rushing on 14 carries and Sherrod ran seven times for 56 yards. Max Cutforth was 22-of-34 passing for 239 yards for Boise State (7-4, 5-2 Mountain West Conference), which ended a two-game skid.

Darius Curry completed 26 of 46 passes for 293 yards and two touchdowns with three interceptions for the Rams. Rocky Beers had 94 yards receiving and a touchdown on seven catches. Lloyd Avant ran for a 4-yard touchdown and Tay Lanier had a 6-yard TD reception in the fourth quarter.

Colorado State (2-9, 1-6) has lost five in a row.

Boise State leads the series 13-1 and has won 26 of its last 27 home finales.