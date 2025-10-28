Boise State receives $1.5M gift to renew iconic blue turf ahead of 2026 season

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State's famous blue turf is getting a major refresh, thanks to a $1.5 million anonymous gift to Boise State Athletics.

The donation will fund a new field installation at Albertsons Stadium, continuing the tradition of one of college football’s most recognizable landmarks. The new turf will be installed ahead of the 2026 football season, marking the sixth time Boise State has replaced the playing surface since it first turned blue in 1986.

"We’re grateful for the continued generosity of Bronco Nation," Jeramiah Dickey, Boise State’s director of athletics, said. "The Blue is incredibly important to our identity and national brand. It’s bold and unique and shows how we're built different at Boise State."

Dickey said the upgrade comes at a pivotal moment for the program as the university transitions to from the Mountain West to the Pac-12 conference and completes the North End Zone Project — a renovation that will add roughly 1,600 seats, 12 field-level suites, new club areas, and a 360-degree concourse to enhance the fan and athlete experience.

The gift also supports Unbridled: The Campaign for Boise State University, a $500 million fundraising effort running through 2028 that focuses on student access, faculty innovation, and the future of Bronco Athletics.

"It's hard to think of something more iconic to Boise State than The Blue," Argia Beristain, CEO of the Boise State University Foundation, said. "This generous gift allows students, Athletics, and Bronco Nation to continue to use our famous turf as a symbol of our innovation and determination."

Boise State's field, affectionately known as The Blue, has become a national symbol of the university’s spirit and creativity. The turf was first installed in 1986 under former athletic director Gene Bleymaier, making it the first non-green football field in the country.

The Blue continues to draw national recognition and visitors from around the world. Boise State estimates that more than 18,500 visitors from all 50 states and 50 countries visit the stadium each year to see the field up close.

Fans can view The Blue on weekdays and non-game days at the Allen Noble Hall of Fame on the Boise State campus.