Heisman hopeful Jeanty just won't stop

BOISE STATE, Idaho — The Boise State Broncos are on the second half of their season and there is no secret around one of their key offensive stars.

Through seven weeks leading the country in rushing yards and touchdowns, resetting the single game rushing record for BSU and turning the heads of college and NFL programs alike, Ashton Jeanty's season can be simplified to one word.

Historic.

Jeanty's numbers up to this point have made him a front runner in the Heisman trophy race with his name being compared to other former winners like Reggie Bush and Barry Sanders. Only three running backs including Bush have won the award since 2000 and BSU hopes to add the 4th.

All of this along with the Broncos favored to take one of the 12 spots in college football's new playoff format, excitement around Boise State is reaching new levels.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

“Some other people you have been compared too just because of the numbers you've been garnering this season are players like Reggie Bush and Barry Sanders. Of course this is a team sport, but what's it like hearing your name along with hall of famers like that,” I asked.

“I mean it’s amazing. I’ve watched Barry Sanders highlights all the time, Reggie Bush highlights. Those are some of the best to ever play the game so to be mentioned in the same sentence with them, I mean that's dream come true as a running back," replied Jeanty.

We are past the halfway mark of Boise State’s football season, and its lead back has already left a lasting mark in college football. Eclipsing 1,000 yards in just five games, resetting the broncos all-time single game rush record, and leading the country in all major rushing categories. Now, Ashton Jeanty sets his eyes on the highest individual award in the sport

“With the Heisman campaign I think just keeping the main thing, the main thing. You know, that's winning each and every single week and, you know, performing to the best of my ability for my teammates, you know, coaches, you know the fans and if I make it about myself, then I won't be able to. achieve the things I want to because this is a team sport at the end of the day, and I need everybody on the offense who's working hard for me and then even on the defense because you know without defense you know we can’t win games,” said Jeanty.

This along with the Broncos favored to claim on one the 12 college football playoff spots... Jeanty with a message to doubters:

“Keep watching this program Boise State, keep watching what we've been doing, you know, keep watching the success we've been able to have this season. And, you know, watch how close, how tight knit this team is and you know, how close we are with our coaches and our head coach being, you know, one of the best, different from the rest, and if you want to be part of something special that's different than a lot of other schools you know we have that over schools you know we may not be handing out all the NIL checks, but you know we checked the box for every single other thing, said Jeanty.

Jeanty returns to Boise after an off game against UNLV collecting 128 yards and a touchdown. He will have to keep pace fending off other candidates like Miami’s Cam Ward and Colorado's Travis hunter and still needs over 1,200 more yards to break Barry’s Sanders rushing record.

