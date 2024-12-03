Ashton Jeanty named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty was named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year for the second year in a row on Tuesday.

Jeanty's rushing yards total this season is the fifth-highest single-season total in Football Bowl Subdivision history and also set the Boise State and Mountain West records.

He is the sixth player to earn multiple MW Offensive Player of the Year honors and the first running back since San Diego State’s Donnel Pumphrey in 2015.

The Broncos are currently ranked No. 10 in the AP Poll — the highest they’ve been since 2011.

Jeanty is the third Bronco to be named Offensive Player of the Year by his conference, joining quarterbacks Bart Hendricks and Kellen Moore.