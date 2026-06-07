Ashton Jeanty returns to 'The Blue' behind the wheel of his own monster truck

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State football legend Ashton Jeanty made a triumphant return to Albertsons Stadium this weekend, but this time he wasn't carrying a football.

Instead, the former Broncos running back was behind the wheel of his very own monster truck, "Smashton Jeanty," during Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live.

WATCH | Smashton Jeanty cruises The Blue—

Ashton Jeanty back on The Blue to drive his own monster truck

The event marked the first-ever U.S. outdoor stadium show for Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live, bringing thousands of fans to The Blue for an action-packed weekend featuring 14 monster trucks and two fire-breathing dragon robots.

Jeanty's appearance was one of the biggest highlights of the show as fans welcomed him back to the field where he became one of Boise State's all-time greats.

The former Bronco said returning to Boise continues to be a special experience.

"It doesn't get old, and, you know, I just love the Boise community and fan base. They show a lot of love," Jeanty said.

His return comes just weeks after Boise State honored Jeanty and former quarterback Kellen Moore by replacing the traditional white hash marks with orange hash marks at the 2-yard line and 11-yard line — a tribute recognizing the jersey numbers and impact both players made on the program.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Ashton Jeanty rides back onto THE BLUE next weekend, but this time by monster truck

While back in Boise, Jeanty also shared his thoughts on training for season 2 of his NFL career with the Las Vegas Raiders and the additions made to the team's quarterback room this offseason in Kirk Cousins and Fernando Mendoza.

"They're just bringing a great energy into the building," Jeanty said. "Obviously Kirk, he brings experience, being a veteran in the league for a while, and then Fernando obviously did some special things in college, bringing that winning mentality and leadership while learning and growing at the same time."

The weekend also included a charitable component. Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live presented a donation to Jeanty's foundation, Running 2 The Future, an organization focused on youth empowerment, community giving and creating opportunities for young people.

The foundation reflects Jeanty's commitment to making an impact beyond football, helping support and inspire the next generation through mentorship, outreach and community engagement.