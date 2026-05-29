Ashton Jeanty rides back onto THE BLUE next weekend, but this time by monster truck

BOISE STATE, Idaho — Next weekend, Ashton Jeanty will return to Albertsons Stadium for the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live event.

The event, which takes place on Saturday, June 6, will feature Jeanty as its headline guest.

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At one point, Jeanty will drive his very own truck, named "Smashton Jeanty," onto THE BLUE. He will remain on the field throughout the show.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live and Family Entertainment Live will also present a charitable gift to Ashton Jeanty's foundation, Running 2 The Future.

A pre-show party kicks off the day's events at 2:30 p.m, during which fans can get driver autographs and tour the monster trucks. After that, a VIP experience begins at 3:30 p.m. that includes an appearance from Ashton Jeanty, followed by the main event at 6:30 p.m.

In total, attendees will be treated to 14 different Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, including Bigfoot®, Mega Wrex™, Tiger Shark™, Skelesaurus, Bone Shaker™, Rhinomite, and HW 5-Alarm™, and finally— Smashton Jeanty.

Buy tickets: Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live