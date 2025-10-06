Woman airlifted to hospital after car rolls and catches fire in Boise County

BOISE COUNTY, Idaho — In Boise County, a woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital after her vehicle rolled and became engulfed in flames.

According to the Idaho State Police, the single-vehicle crash occurred at around 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 5, on State Highway 55.

The 32-year-old woman from Renton, Washington, was driving her Toyota RAV4 when the car left the roadway, rolled and caught fire. She was travelling southbound on SH55.

The southbound and northbound lanes were blocked during this incident and are now open.

ISP is continuing to investigate this incident, and Idaho News 6 will provide updates as they become available.