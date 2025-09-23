Rescue crew details recovery effort after deadly Highway 55 crash

BOISE COUNTY, Idaho — The Idaho Mountain Search & Rescue Unit is sharing new details about its recovery effort after a vehicle went into the Payette River on Saturday, Sept. 20. Idaho State Police say a 45-year-old Caldwell man died in the crash.

RELATED: Caldwell man dies after car crashes into Payette River

Idaho Mountain Search & Rescue Unit Idaho Mountain Search & Rescue Unit works to recover a man who died after a crash into the Payette River.

According to the rescue unit, the man exited the vehicle and was pinned downstream, with his foot trapped under a rock in strong current. Rescue crews used specialized rope systems to raise and lower equipment, position a rescue raft, and bring the man to shore.

The Idaho Mountain Search & Rescue Unit says 15 volunteers worked through the night with Garden Valley Fire, Idaho State Police, Idaho Transportation Department, and the Boise County Coroner.

All lanes on Highway 55 were closed for 12 hours on Saturday, as emergency officials responded to the scene.

Idaho State Police are investigating.