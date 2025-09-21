Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Caldwell man dies after car crashes into Payette River

Idaho State Police
BOISE COUNTY, Idaho — On Saturday, September 20, lanes were closed for hours as Idaho State Police (ISP) investigated a single-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on Highway 55, north of Banks.

According to ISP, a 45-year-old Caldwell man was traveling northbound on Highway 55 when the car veered off the road and crashed down the embankment into the Payette River.

The driver and the 25-year-old male passenger were able to exit the car, but the driver died at the scene.

The passenger was transported to a nearby hospital by air ambulance.

Many agencies responded to the crash, including Boise City Swift Water Rescue, Life Flight Network, and the Idaho Department of Transportation.

Idaho State Police are still investigating this incident.

