Horseshoe Bend food pantry feeling the crunch from federal cutbacks

HORSESHOE BEND, Idaho — We’ve already shown how federal cutbacks are affecting rural food pantries like the one in Parma — now we head over the hill on Highway 55 to see the challenges facing the Horseshoe Bend food bank.

Robin Green runs the facility and depends on her team of volunteers. “Things have been cut back in the last six months drastically. This is what it looks like now. It’s empty. I have six freezers, and I think one is full and that’s it.”

They're always looking for drivers to go to the Idaho Food Bank every two weeks to pick up two pallets of food, which saves hundreds of dollars from their small monthly budget. So, if you know anyone who has a truck and time, give Green a call.

Green sits on the board of directors of the Western Idaho Community Action Partnership and says these federal cutbacks are being felt across the board. “We cover seven counties at WICAP — those seven counties are losing out on USDA food also.”

And Green doesn’t hide the fact that the number of people needing assistance is growing, including herself.