Federal food assistance cutbacks hit Idaho's rural communities the hardest

PARMA, Idaho — The USDA’s plan to implement significant cutbacks in federal food assistance programs is likely to affect small rural food pantries the most — and many seniors in Parma are concerned.

“It scares the liver out of me,” one senior exclaimed.

Pam Garza, who runs the Parma food pantry, says she worries about what lies ahead, not knowing what will happen to the community if they have to cut back on the number of meals they provide. Garza says they have seen demand nearly double over the past few years for food boxes.

“Taking care of my community is something I take seriously," said Angie Hensley, who assists Garza at the food pantry.

I sat and spoke to some regulars who come to the Parma Senior Center for not just a meal, but for some laughs and fun. “It supplements my income because I’m limited on my income, and so I don’t have to buy the apples or the milk or the cottage cheese, that way I can save that money to pay my power bill," one visitor said.

Hensley explains that a lot of the pantry's food, such as the nuts, dried fruit, and canned protein, comes from the USDA. Hensley, however, worries that they will no longer receive similar items from the USDA following the federal cutbacks. "What are my seniors going to do at home?" Hensley asked. "It goes back to soup.”

Despite the generous donations from farmers and other food outlets, it’s still not enough. "Let me take you to the garden, that is where we grow because we can’t afford to buy fresh fruit and vegetables," Hensley said.

And it’s not just at the federal level. Governor Brad Little signed a bill in April prohibiting the purchase of candy and soda through Idaho’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — something that doesn’t sit well with Hensley.

“They can no longer buy snacks, they can no longer buy anything sweet? Do you go without something sweet?" Hensley asked.

Next week, I will spotlight the challenges facing the Horseshoe Bend Food Bank.