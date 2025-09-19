Horseshoe Bend bridge replacement over Payette River aims to improve safety and access

HORSESHOE BEND, Idaho — There are dozens of old bridges across Idaho in need of repair, including one recently replaced in Horseshoe Bend over the Payette River with help from the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council.

“If not us, then who? Who would be there to help aid in these funds, to distribute these funds?”

LHTAC was formed in 1994 to assist local highway jurisdictions across the state. In 2022, Gov. Brad Little requested — and the Legislature approved — $200 million to help fund bridge repairs, including the one in Horseshoe Bend.

LHTAC Administrator Laila Kral said aging structures were becoming load-restricted, creating safety concerns for emergency vehicles and limiting access for residents and deliveries.

The old bridge in Horseshoe Bend was not only deteriorating but also just one lane. The new bridge, expected to be completed in spring 2026, will have two lanes.

Boise Street project lead inspector Nick Salaber said the goal is to improve access to the other side of town.

A nearby resident expressed concern about increased traffic but acknowledged the bridge will improve transportation. Salaber said he understands.

“Nobody loves change, but they’re happy with the progress being made,” he said. “They’re happy with the contractor out here, and we’re as quiet as we can be while making progress.”

Kral said the work is rewarding. “I feel very lucky to work where I do. I get to help a lot of rural and smaller communities every day. It’s something all of us at LHTAC take pride in.”