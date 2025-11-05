Garden Valley voters pass $500,000 school levy

GARDEN VALLEY, Idaho — Voters in the Garden Valley School District approved a $500,000 replacement supplemental levy to continue funding teacher salaries, technology, extracurricular activities, and full-day kindergarten.
The fully reported results show the measure passing with 53.59% of the vote in favor of the levy.
Superintendent Hannah Spafford said the levy would continue current operations, not expand programs, and failure would force the district to make “really tough decisions” about possible cuts.