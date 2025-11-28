Family of seven rescued after car breaks down during Christmas tree hunt in Boise Mountains

IDAHO CITY, Idaho — A family of seven was rescued after their vehicle broke down while searching for a Christmas tree in the snowy mountains north of Idaho City.

According to Boise County Search and Rescue, they received a call at 5:27 p.m. on November 23 from the Boise County Sheriff's Office to assist the stranded family near Pilot Peak, about 15 miles north of Idaho City. The family's vehicle battery had died on the snow-covered roads.

Two search and rescue team members responded in their rescue jeep and found the family at the intersection of Summit Flat Road and Forest Service Road 314. The family was tired and cold from the freezing temperatures, but the parents had managed to start a small fire while waiting for help.

The rescue team was able to jump-start the family's vehicle immediately upon arrival. They helped get everyone safely into their vehicle and assisted the father and one teenager in extinguishing the fire before following them down the mountain back to Highway 21.

Boise County Search and Rescue is reminding residents to take proper precautions when venturing into mountain areas, especially as winter conditions worsen. Officials recommend ensuring vehicles are capable of handling rough terrain and are in good operating condition before heading off-highway.

